CoA set to analyse SA, England tour debacles with team management

cricket

The 'lack of communication' controversy created by Karun Nair and Murali Vijay after being dropped from the Indian Test team for the West Indies series may be discussed as well

India skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri

The Indian team management and the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) are set to meet this evening in Hyderabad ahead of Friday's second Test against the West Indies. A review of India's overseas performances in South Africa [earlier this year] and England tour [which concluded last month] are on the agenda. mid-day has learnt that planning for the forthcoming Australia tour will also discussed at length.

Head coach Ravi Shastri, captain Virat Kohli, his deputy in Test cricket Ajinkya Rahane and stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma, who led India to the Asia Cup victory recently, have been invited for the meeting along with chief selector MSK Prasad. "Everything will be discussed — including the team's performance in South Africa and England; the win in the Asia Cup too. It is a meeting to take stock of things as far as cricket is concerned. There will be planning done for the Australia tour as well," said a BCCI source.

India lost to South Africa 1-2 and went down to England 1-4. "All aspects regarding the team's defeats will be critically evaluated. At the same time, thorough plans will be put in place to avoid repeating mistakes in Australia," the source added. With the World Cup just a few months away now, there could be deliberation on settling the middle order spots with limited opportunities to test the combination. The 'lack of communication' controversy created by Karun Nair and Murali Vijay after being dropped from the Indian Test team for the West Indies series may be discussed as well.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates