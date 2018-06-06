CoA writes to BCCI: Real purpose of SGM is just to undermine us

The BCCI secretary after requisition from 20 affiliated units had issued a circular to conduct a SGM in New Delhi, in order to discuss policy matters with regards to decisions taken by the Vinod Rai-led committee



Terming the sole purpose of BCCI's Special General Meeting (SGM) scheduled on June 22 as a ploy to "undermine" their authority, the CoA yesterday said that "General Body of BCCI" doesn't have the monopoly on policy decisions as per the Supreme Court's verdict on July 18, 2016.

The BCCI secretary after requisition from 20 affiliated units had issued a circular to conduct a SGM in New Delhi, in order to discuss policy matters with regards to decisions taken by the Vinod Rai-led committee. However, the CoA in an earlier missive made it clear that no financial disbursement (TA/DA and airfare) for members will be allowed as prior permission for the meeting was not sought.

Acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary, then, in turn accused the CoA of handling BCCI affairs in an opaque manner, which was the reason they wanted to stall the SGM. The CoA has written a counter-accusatory letter, which states "real purpose of the proposed SGM is to try and undermine decisions taken by the Committee of Administrators."

While Choudhary maintained that general body of BCCI is supreme, the CoA called it an attempt to bypass the SC order. "Characterising the General Body as 'supreme' is nothing but an attempt to bypass the orders passed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court in terms of which the office bearers of BCCI are required to act under the supervision and control of the Committee of Administrators," the CoA letter reads.

