IPL 2019: KKR not considering sacking Karthik, says Coach Jacques Kallis

Updated: Apr 24, 2019, 14:19 IST | PTI

That will certainly mean a lot to the team and as much as he wants to do it

IPL 2019: KKR not considering sacking Karthik, says Coach Jacques Kallis
Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik's leadership skills have come under scanner after Kolkata Knight Riders' five back-to-back defeats in the ongoing IPL but coach Jacques Kallis said that there has been no discussions on removing the under-fire captain.

"No. We haven't discussed it, nor it had been brought up. So now there's been no talk about that," Kallis said when asked about a possibility of a shakeup like Rajasthan Royals where Ajinkya Rahane was removed for non-performance. "Hopefully, he [Karthik] can get in and get us some big runs.

That will certainly mean a lot to the team and as much as he wants to do it," the South African great said of his skipper, who averages a dismal 16.71 from nine innings this season. However, it is learnt that the team's principal owner Shah Rukh Khan had called the top players to Mumbai.

Also read: IPL 2019: KKR team divided? Players practice in different cities after loss to SRH

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

dinesh karthikkolkata knight ridersindian premier leagueipl 2019cricket news

World Cup 2019: Gautam Gambhir upset over Ambati Rayudu's Omission

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK