IPL 2019: KKR not considering sacking Karthik, says Coach Jacques Kallis

ipl-news

That will certainly mean a lot to the team and as much as he wants to do it

Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik's leadership skills have come under scanner after Kolkata Knight Riders' five back-to-back defeats in the ongoing IPL but coach Jacques Kallis said that there has been no discussions on removing the under-fire captain.

"No. We haven't discussed it, nor it had been brought up. So now there's been no talk about that," Kallis said when asked about a possibility of a shakeup like Rajasthan Royals where Ajinkya Rahane was removed for non-performance. "Hopefully, he [Karthik] can get in and get us some big runs.

That will certainly mean a lot to the team and as much as he wants to do it," the South African great said of his skipper, who averages a dismal 16.71 from nine innings this season. However, it is learnt that the team's principal owner Shah Rukh Khan had called the top players to Mumbai.

Also read: IPL 2019: KKR team divided? Players practice in different cities after loss to SRH

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates