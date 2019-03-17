Cole Sprouse loves spending time with Lili Reinhart

hollywood

Cole Sprouse's favourite date idea is a "road-trip", and he says he once took Reinhart, 22, to a remote location where he surprised her with a hot-air balloon ride

Pic courtesy/Cole Sprouse Instagram account

"Riverdale" star Cole Sprouse says he loves spending "quality time" with his actress-girlfriend Lili Reinhart.

"My language of love is quality time. I'm not really the type of person that likes going to a movie and sitting in silence (for a date). Maybe a little breaking and entering! Some photography! Who knows?" Sprouse told Glamour magazine.

Sprouse's favourite date idea is a "road-trip", and he says he once took Reinhart, 22, to a remote location where he surprised her with a hot-air balloon ride, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "I really like the road-trip date. I took my girlfriend on a date where we drove to this location deep into Canada, and I surprised her with a big hot-air balloon adventure, which was quite a bit of fun. I like travelling quite a bit.

"I like road-tripping. Those grand experiences always end up yielding the greatest memories -- and the greatest romances."

