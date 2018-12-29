College student gangraped at knife point; three accused arrested

crime

Representational picture

A college student was raped at knifepoint in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district earlier this week, following which three accused have been arrested, police said Friday.

The incident took place on December 25 when she had gone for a walk with her male friend on Gochar road in Karnaprayag, station house officer, Karnaprayag, Chitragupt said.

The three men accosted them and threatened them with a knife, asking him to leave. When the student's friend left, the accused took turns to rape her at knifepoint, he said. She lodged an FIR the next day, police said, adding that the three accused were arrested Thursday.

The accused -- Manoj, Chhotu and Rohit -- were living in Haridwar's Chandi ghat area. They were natives of different states and had been working as ragpickers in Karnaprayag for the last few days, they said. The medical examination has been conducted, the SHO said, adding that the knife used by the accused was also recovered.



In another incident, a 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three men in a house in Mumbai following which they were arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Jaipal, met the woman near a toddy shop on Saturday night and took her to his house under the pretext of offering some work. Later, Jaipal called his two of friends and gang-raped the woman in his house.

Later, she lodged a complaint based on which a case of gangrape was registered and the trio was arrested Monday, they added.



With inputs from PTI

