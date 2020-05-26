Search

Colonial notes

Updated: May 26, 2020, 10:35 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Catch band member Leslie Lewis in a conversation where he talks about his musical journey in an online series called Ghar se Indie

The Colonial Cousins were all the rage when Indipop ruled the airwaves in the 1990s. Catch band member Leslie Lewis in a conversation where he talks about his musical journey in an online series called Ghar se Indie.

On Tonight, 8 pm
Log on to insider.in

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK