Colonial notes

The Colonial Cousins were all the rage when Indipop ruled the airwaves in the 1990s. Catch band member Leslie Lewis in a conversation where he talks about his musical journey in an online series called Ghar se Indie.

On Tonight, 8 pm

Log on to insider.in

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news