After COVID-19 recovery, Tom Hanks to host a remote episode of Saturday Night Live from his kitchen

'Live from Zoom, it's sometime between March and August!' The show that has received over 250 Emmy nominations in the past 5 decades, returns for a home edition, with a surprise host. With all our favourite shows going on Hiatus, the cast of the popular Talk show – Saturday Night Live came up with a special episode – 'Saturday Night Live at Home' to entertain the audience in their own quirky way. Watch how the show feels without all those specially crafted costumes and elaborative setups, highlighting the simplicity of the comedy.

The show, best known for featuring celebrity hosts, invites someone special for this edition. Having recently recovered from Coronavirus himself and been frequent on Saturday Night Live, Tom Hanks graces the show from his kitchen to host the first-ever remote episode of the famous talk show. Lighten up your Saturday evenings as you watch the rest of the cast members at home, in their kitchens, sleeping in their beds and hanging out with

their kids.

As the cast remains in self-isolation, the audience can watch Beck Bennet doing the dishes, Heidi Gardner deadlifting cartons of milk, and Alex Moffat sitting on his porch. The "remotely produced content" also includes Coldplay singer Chris Martin, Colin Jost and Michael Che, with the former playing Bob Dylan's "Shelter From the Storm" and the latter two hosting their "Weekend Update."

With all the stars gathered virtually to entertain you with a truckload of specials, the episode will air exclusively on Comedy Central on Saturday at 9 pm.

