Concert to cheer up children undergoing chemotherapy at Parel hospital

things-to-do

A fundraiser concert aims to spread the message of hope among kids from the cancer ward of a Parel hospital

The Stop-Gaps Junior Choral Ensemble

So many of us have lost someone we know to cancer. So when 15-year-old Devika Madgavkar, who was volunteering at the Tata Memorial Centre and working with kids with cancer, asked Alfred D'Souza, the director of her choir Stop-Gaps Junior Choral Ensemble, if they could do something to cheer up the children undergoing chemotherapy, he thought, "why not?"

And Carnival in Song was born. "Madgavakar wanted to do something for the kids, who she observed were quite self-conscious and distant after they lost their hair. Also, many of them hail from a low social economic background. The event is just before Lent, which begins on March 6, and as it's the season of hope, we wanted to brighten up their li­ves. I prepared two choirs and reached out to others, who agreed immediately," says D'Souza.



The Salvation Singers

The audience will get to hear ha­ppy numbers, and renditions of peppy tracks with a samba or calypso beat, akin to what you hear at a carnival, shares D'Souza, adding that while the Stop-Gaps Choral Ensemble will be performing Brazil and Senorita, The Salvation Singers will offer a medley of Hindi songs, and Siddharth Meghani will perform some Elvis Presley tracks. The line-up will also include The Victory Chorus Line, and soloists such as Ella Atai, Kim Cardoz, Mehmood Curmally and Darren Das, accompanied by Mimosa Almeida Pinto (piano) and Ishan Jadwani (drums), besides dancers on stage.

"We've been planning this since October. We have a lot of kids aged between five and 15 years, who have their term exams at the moment, but yet th­ey have been practising," adds D'Souza. All proceeds from the evening will be given to the centre's Runners of Hope Initiative.

ON March 1, 7.45 pm onwards

AT St Andrew's Auditorium, St Andrew's College, St Dominic Road, Bandra West

LOG ON TO bookmyshow.com

CALL 26410926

COST Rs 300 onwards

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates