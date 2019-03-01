Conman uses unique trick to steals Rs 1.54 lakh from ATM

crime

The deceit came to the notice of the bank after officials tallied the money withdrawn from the ATM and found that it did not match with that deposit

Representational Image

Surat: In what can be called as a unique fraudulent case, a man in Surat withdrew more than Rs 1 lakh from an ATM without it being debited from his account. Police said that the man is an account holder of Union Bank of India.

According to The Times of India, the accused identified as Haresh Patel complained to Union Bank of India Chandkheda branch that his money was not dispensed for 11 times from the ATM over the period of June to November 2018, when the transactions were made. Acting on the complaint, the bank officials tallied the money withdrawn from the ATM and found out that it didn't match with the deposits.

Sensing something amiss, the bank manager of Chandkheda Branch Anup Singh filed a complaint with the police claiming that their ATM cash report was not tallying. The cash deposited in the machine did not tally with the cash withdrawn.

Police began the investigation and also checked the CCTV footage. The cop was shocked to see how the accused would use some hardware fringing technique in order for him get a transaction error report.

VR Desai, a sub-inspector at Chandkheda police station, said that Patel would block the cash dispenser tray by putting his fingers into it. However, as the money was already in the tray, Patel would stick his fingers in and get the notes out.

Further explaining the fraudulent activity, Desai said that Patel had withdrawn sums of money from July to November 2018 and the amount was deliberately small (Rs 9,800 to Rs 15,000). This was done in order to avoid being detected.

The Chandkheda police arrested Haresh Patel and a case of fraud has been registered against him. Further investigation is underway.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

The article has been sourced from a third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.