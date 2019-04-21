Consul General of Canada speaks of India in her podcast

sunday-mid-day

In a first-of-its-kind podcast, Consul General of Canada in Mumbai Annie Dube meets individuals who keep the relationship between the two countries thriving

Consul General of Canada in Mumbai Annie Dube has hosted the first season, which includes 12 episodes. Pic/Suresh Karkera

While most consulate officers juggle between mundane tasks of foreign representation, Annie Dube pops in a pair of red headphones once a week to record fascinating stories of people whose work has strengthened the relationship between Canada and India.

"Ever since I took charge as the Consul General of Canada in Mumbai in October 2018, I have met several great people. One day, I thought to myself how wonderful it would be if people could actually hear these discussions," recalls Dubé, the only Consul General in India to have started a podcast series titled, The Canada in India Show.

A few months ago, Dube received a mandate letter, instructing her to promote the warm equation that India and Canada share. "I have always believed that the growing India-Canada relationship is of a great advantage to both the nations. The day I got the mandate, I remembered a podcast that was being done within our department, called the Global Affairs Canada (GAC) Files. Here, the host chats with the department employees to help build a stronger and more inclusive workplace. So I connected these two thoughts, and said, 'hey we should do a podcast too, centered on the people that make the Canada-India relationship so vibrant'," Dubé shares, chuckling.



Annie Dube interviewing Canada-born Neera Nundy

But the journey to starting this new project was not all rainbows and unicorns, Dubé says, adding, "There are too many technical complexities involved. Add to this the fact that I have never interviewed anyone in the past. Yet, how can the show's host be allowed to get a cold feet? If you listen to the first two episodes, you can tell how nervous I had been. But, I am learning."

Dubé approached radio producer Chhavi Sachdev of Sonologue to coach her team and help them understand the nuances of podcasting in India. "Sachdev has been podcasting in the country for the longest time. From helping us record episodes to editing, she has been a great help," Dube adds. To this, Sachdev says, "Since I have always been pro getting everybody on the podcasting bandwagon, I jumped at the opportunity. The team has picked up things very quickly. I don't know of any other government organisation doing something like this to promote trade and share crucial information across borders." Sachdev adds that since Dubé has lived in India previously [from 2005 to 2007 as the vice consul and trade commissioner at the Consulate General in Mumbai] and knew about the work of her guests from her previous stint here, she was able to conduct a nuanced conversation.

"The first interview was of well-known architect Michael Green, who advocates building wooden skyscrapers. He was in Mumbai in February this year, so we got in touch and decided to do our first recording. I still remember being nervous while reading out the first question. The anxiety of delivering a good product was challenging. But the chat turned out to be so refreshing that it boosted all our spirits," Dubé recalls.

The first season which will have 12 episodes (two are already available across Apple podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and Stitcher) will feature guests from both Canada and India. Besides Green, other names who'll appear on the podcast include business magnate Sir Terry Matthews, FinTech investment funds creator Melissa Frackman, author and journalist Frédérick Lavoie, interdisciplinary artist Taslim Samji, Neera Nundy of Dasra, gender advocacy director for SheSays Prageeya Khanna, Gateway House founder Manjeet Kripalani, Humsafar Trust founder Ashok Kavi and Anish Shah of Mahindra. "We wanted gender parity when it came to presentation of all the guests, so we ensured that we had at least five female speakers. Every person we have interviewed is working on bilateral relationships in their own way. They have talked about trade and investments and also art, culture and human rights. When Canadians and Indians listen to the podcasts, they will know about these people and their work in both nations. I want every listener to walk out thinking the incredible work that the Canadians are doing in India, and vice versa," Dube adds.

When asked about her favourite episode, Dube says she cannot pick just one, as all of them moved her with their talks. But, she is sure to mention the Canada-born social entrepreneur, Neera Nundy, who started a strategic philanthropy foundation in India. "She has many inspiring stories to share. The kind of impact she has left here in India through her organisation, Dasra, is incredible." Dasra helps NGOs manage their resources more efficiently so that they could scale their operations, Dubé explains, beaming with pride.

The duration of each episode is between 20 and 30 minutes. While the first episode was released on April 10, one new episode will be aired on every Wednesday thereafter until June 26. "I am very vocal about this podcast within my department. So hopefully the next season will feature the Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi or the Consul General in Bengaluru. They are already excited about the first season," Dubé says, as she signs off.

