Cops arrest Kolkata molestation accused

This image has been used for representational purposes only

The Kolkata Police have finally arrested the key accused in Anandapur molestation and run-over incident. The arrest was made after three days of the shocking incident.

According to police sources, Abhishek Pandey was arrested late on Tuesday from near a private school in Kolkata.

He was arrested from a car near EM Bypass. Pandey was hiding in a guest house at Dumdum area after the incident but later he escaped from there and was hiding in a car near EM Bypass, police said. Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told the Kolkata police commissioner Anuj Sharma to track down the accused and arrest him immediately. Pandey was on the run since the occurrence on Saturday night.

The Kolkata Police had already identified and seized the accused's vehicle. The alleged molestation took place in the heart of the city when Nilanjana Chatterjee, a resident of south Kolkata's Anandapur, was returning home with her husband in their car. She heard a woman sitting beside the driver in a Honda City car behind them screaming for help.

Chatterjee immediately got out of her vehicle and rushed towards the Honda City car. Its driver pushed the woman out of the car and tried to speed away. The car hit Nilanjana who suffered a shin bone fracture and sped off.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid- day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever