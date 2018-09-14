Search

Cop's son booked as his video thrashing woman goes viral

Sep 14, 2018, 15:55 IST | IANS

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Monika Bhardwaj said "a stern action" has been taken against the accused Rohit Tomar, son of Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Ashok Singh Tomar

Cop's son booked as his video thrashing woman goes viral
Screengrab from the video

The Delhi Police has registered a case against the son of one of its officers after his video of beating a woman went viral on social networking sites.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Monika Bhardwaj said "a stern action" has been taken against the accused Rohit Tomar, son of Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Ashok Singh Tomar.

A case has been registered against him on the charges of assaulting a woman with intent to outrage her modesty and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code. Action is being taken to arrest him, the DCP added.

According to police, the video was shot in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar on September 2.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh directed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik over the phone to take action against the accused.

Watch the video here:

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

Crime Newsnational news

Mumbai: Video of girl's daring stunts on late night local train goes viral

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK