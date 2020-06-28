Search

Coronavirus Crisis: How Marathi actor Roshan Shinge began selling fruits and vegetables

Published: Jun 28, 2020, 12:56 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The Coronavirus crisis has affected a lot of people, and Marathi actor Roshan Shinge had to sell fruits and vegetables for the need of money!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Roshan Shinge
Marathi actor Roshan Shinge, who was gearing up for one of the most ambitious films of his career, Raghu 350, and the actor even traveled to Pune for the same, had to turn into a vegetable and fruit vendor. Reason? The Coronavirus pandemic that resulted in a global lockdown.

Speaking about the same to Pune Mirror, the actor said, "I didn't want the lockdown to affect me or my talent. The need for money forced me to do whatever best I could. So I decided to fuse my acting skills and sell vegetables around the city. I also saw huge crowds gathering in markets to buy essentials which was a threat for everyone and an easy chance for the virus to spread. Taking this into consideration, I decided to go door-to-door and sell vegetables so that people don't step outside."

He added, "Earning money to feed the stomach and spreading smiles in the world with my talent is why I took it up. There's no shame."

