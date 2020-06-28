Coronavirus Crisis: How Marathi actor Roshan Shinge began selling fruits and vegetables

Marathi actor Roshan Shinge, who was gearing up for one of the most ambitious films of his career, Raghu 350, and the actor even traveled to Pune for the same, had to turn into a vegetable and fruit vendor. Reason? The Coronavirus pandemic that resulted in a global lockdown.

He even took to his Instagram account to share a video of him selling vegetables, haave a look right here:

Speaking about the same to Pune Mirror, the actor said, "I didn't want the lockdown to affect me or my talent. The need for money forced me to do whatever best I could. So I decided to fuse my acting skills and sell vegetables around the city. I also saw huge crowds gathering in markets to buy essentials which was a threat for everyone and an easy chance for the virus to spread. Taking this into consideration, I decided to go door-to-door and sell vegetables so that people don't step outside."

He added, "Earning money to feed the stomach and spreading smiles in the world with my talent is why I took it up. There's no shame."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news