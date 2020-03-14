Coronavirus outbreak: Here's how Natasha Poonawalla is staying safe against COVID-19

In the midst of Coronavirus outbreak, pictures of actress-turned politician Mimi Chakraborty wearing a face mask for her trip to London had gone viral on the internet. In the pictures, the Trinamool Congress MP can be seen donning a wearing an N95 mask in order to take all necassary precautions against COVID-19.

Now, Mumbai socialite Natasha Poonawalla also shared a heartwarming post showing how she is doing her bit to stay safe and secure amidst the global outbreak. On March 12, Natasha shared a post with her 4,70,000 followers which had a caption that read: Prevention is better than cure.



Illustration: Atul Jain

While sharig the post, Natasha wrote: Morning tray...carrot garlic shot...tulsi leaves...green juice with indian gooseberry, ginseng, fresh turmeric, pepper, spinach celery ginger parsley lime. She further said: Stay safe everyone. Bromelain for lung health and oil of oregano.

In the picture, Natasha can be seen taking precautions by having organic juices and oil. For her morning breakfast, Natasha opted for green juice and Bromelain for lung health and oil of oregano. While sharing the picture with her followers, Natasha said it's all about building immunity and satying string during these tough times. She also urged her fans to stay safe.

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people, reports ANI. So far in Maharashtra, total positive coronavirus cases in the state have risen to 19.

