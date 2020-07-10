Coronavirus Outbreak: Man kills self after wife refuses to move in with him

This picture has been used for representational purposes

A 23-year-old man in Hyderabad committed suicide after his wife refused to return home from her village in Andhra Pradesh due to the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in the city.

According to the Times of India, the deceased Katta Rambabu, who hails from Prakasham district in Andhra Pradesh, had moved to Hyderabad a month ago to work as a labourer. His wife and children had stayed back in the village. He was staying with his brother’s family at a rented house.

When Rambabu asked his wife to move to Hyderabad, she refused citing the surging number of COVID-19 cases in the city. Upset by his wife’s response, Rambabu hanged himself on the terrace of the building where he was residing.

Rambabu was rushed to the hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead. The police could not find a suicide note at the spot. An accidental death case has been registered.

