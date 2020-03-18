Coronavirus scare: Kajal Aggarwal shares a cab driver's story; calls it heartbreaking

Amid the coronavirus outbreak that has got the world on tenterhooks, organisations around the world have decided to shut shop and ask their employees to work from home or go on extended leaves. The film and TV industry too has postponed releases and suspended shoots.

While it's not too difficult or complicated a decision for salaried people who don't have to worry about their monthly income, it has become quite problematic for daily wage workers who can't afford to miss out on work. Singham actress Kajal Aggarwal recently shared the story of one such person, a cab driver, who couldn't afford even groceries as he couldn't find a passenger.

Here's what Kajal shared: "The cab driver cried in front of me saying I was his first customer in the last 48 hours. He said his wife is expecting groceries today at least. This virus is gonna hit us from so many ways but the people who depend on daily income are gonna get hit the most. I gave the guy an extra 500..."

Well, it truly is heartbreaking. We must not forget that while staying at home for many of us is easy, even a welcome break from the daily grind, countless others don't have it as easy.

According to ANI, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has reached 147, including 122 Indians and 24 foreign nationals. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 38 cases, followed by Kerala, with 25 cases and Uttar Pradesh with 15.

