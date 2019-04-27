Couple, juvenile arrested for looting woman at gunpoint in southeast Delhi

crime

Representational picture

New Delhi: A husband-wife duo and their juvenile associate were arrested for allegedly looting a woman of her cash and jewellery at gunpoint in southeast Delhi's New Friends Colony last month, police said on Friday.

The accused couple were identified as Jubair (23), wanted criminal of Western UP, and Huda (21), residents of Aligarh and their associate Adnan (20), a resident of Ghaziabad, they said. Jubair had shifted his base from Aligarh to Delhi in past few months and was looking forward to extend his area of operations and was involved in several heinous crimes including murder, police said.

The looting incident took place on March 5, when the 35-year-old woman along with her husband and two children was returning home on their motorcycle after visiting a bank at New Friends Colony area, police said. In her complaint, the victim alleged that she withdrew Rs 1 lakh and kept the money in her hand bag, in which Rs 35,000 were already kept.

At around 12:10 pm, when they reached near Ashoka Park, three-bike borne men followed them and stopped their motorcycle, Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) said. The accused robbed the bag and gold chain of the victim on gunpoint and fled from the spot, he said.

In one of the CCTV footage, movement of a male and female was found suspicious in the bank. Investigations revealed that the alleged persons who were seen suspiciously moving in the bank, had no bank account or any other work in the said bank. They were later identified as Huda and Jubair, he said. Following a tip-off, Jubair was arrested on April 18 from his flat at Zakir Nagar in Jamia Nagar and a country made pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from his possession. Subsequently, his wife Huda was arrested from Chattarpur, he added.

Huda and her juvenile associate were looking for target in the bank premises and they spotted the victim withdrawing cash after which she informed her husband Jubair on the phone, who along with other gang members, Salman and Adnan, were waiting outside the bank. Thereafter, accused persons intercepted the bike of the victim and robbed her on gun point, the officer said. Earlier, Adnan was arrested on April 24 from Aligarh following a brief chase wherein he also opened fire on police team before being held. One country made pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from his possession, the DCP said.

