COVID-19 impact: No match fees for West Indies cricketers since January

West Indies cricketers haven't received their match fees since January as Cricket West Indies (CWI) seem to be struggling to generate funds amid coronavirus pandemic which has stalled the game.

According to a report published in ESPNcricinfo, international West Indies men players have not been paid their match fee for the Ireland series at home and the subsequent tour of Sri Lanka in February-March.

Meanwhile, international women players of the country are owed match fees for the four matches they played in the Women's T20 World Cup held in February-March.

"Cricket West Indies is facing a tough time financially," CWI chief executive officer Johnny Grave told ESPNcricinfo. "Whilst all of our contracted players have received their salaries and allowances, and some players have received prize money and match fees, there is still money that is outstanding and we are trying to settle these player payments as a priority."

"We are two months behind making match fee payments," he added.

West Indies players' association secretary Wayne Lewis revealed players have been receiving their allowance salaries but not their match fees.

"The players who are contracted, their monthly salary (and allowances) are up-to-date," Lewis said. "The problem we are having is the retained players in the regional first-class competition have not been paid their match fees for the eight rounds that have been played so far."

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has also pointed out that it will become increasingly difficult for cricket board across the world to continue giving salaries to players and staff if matches are not held in the near future.

"Cricket fans are starved now and the coronavirus pandemic has brought life to a standstill but I don't think cricket boards can survive for long like this. They can't continue to pay out salaries and expenses without having cricket activities it would be disastrous for them," Raja said in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel.

"I would also urge the Pakistan Cricket Board to think on these lines and hold talks with other boards to see how cricket activities can be resumed even behind closed doors."

