COVID-19: Number of cases rise in Mumbai and Maharashtra once again

The number of cases in the state went over the 3,000 mark again, as it recorded 3,106 new cases, taking the total tally to 19.02 lakh cases on Tuesday. The number of COVID-related deaths recorded was 75 in the state taking the total to 48,876 deaths in all. Mumbai recorded 503 fresh cases on Tuesday. Thane Municipal Corporation, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan Dombivali Corporation recorded 91, 63, 104 cases respectively.

The state's recovery rate now stands at 94.3 per cent with 4,122 patients discharged on Tuesday, alone. Mumbai's recovery rate also stands at 93 per cent while the doubling rate is improving, currently being at 359 days. The city's daily growth rate is now at 0.21 per cent. The city saw a total of 22.2 lakhs tests carried out, of which 2.87 lakh cases have tested positive, so far. The city has 7,650 ongoing cases.

The mortality rate of the state was 2.57 per cent till date. The number of deaths due to other causes in the state was 1,126. These deaths are the cases where patients were positive and tested negative but later died due to other complications. Meanwhile, the state saw 1.22 crore laboratory samples collected out of which 19.02 lakh have been tested positive with 15.58 per cent positivity ratio in the state. The ratio is on a dip for the past two days.

Mumbai led with 11 deaths followed by Aurangabad with 9 deaths and Pune with 8 deaths recorded on Tuesday. At least 7 deaths were recorded in MMR apart from Mumbai. According to civic officials, out of the 11 deaths, 8 patients were suffering from other ailments and 7 were senior citizens.

19,02,458

Total No. of cases in maharashtra

964

Total no. of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

11

No. of deaths in city today (8 patients were suffering from other ailments and 7 were senior citizens)

693

Patients Recovered and discharged in city today

