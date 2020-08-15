COVID cases at Will Smith's company

Ten staffers of Will and wife Jada Pinkett Smith's Westbrook Inc tested positive for COVID-19, raising questions about the protocols in place to prevent infections, and whether it's still soon for production to restart.

Westbrook has given out relatively little information about the outbreak. In a statement issued to Variety on Thursday, the company said production on one project that involved the infected workers had been halted. The company did not identify the project.

Production on a series of other shows, which involve workers who were not infected, has reportedly not been affected, as per a company spokesperson. The company said it had been following local guidelines.

