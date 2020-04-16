COVID-19: Smriti Mandhana enjoys 'maa ke haath ka khaana' and 'papa ki kahaaniya'

India women’s cricketer Smriti Mandhana posted this picture to her two million Instagram followers, enjoying lunch with her parents during the Coronavirus lockdown. “Nothing compares to Maa ke hath ka khana and Papa ki kahaniya sunna [food cooked by mom and listening to dad’s stories],” she captioned the post that went on to receive nearly four lakh ‘likes’ within a few hours.

Smriti Mandhana is part of the Indian women's cricket team and is one of the most instrumental batswomen in the team. Smriti Mandhana won the International Woman Cricketer of the Year in 2019. In the same year, Mandhana also became the third-fastest women's player to score 2,000 runs in ODIs. At age 22, she was also the youngest women's T20I captain for India eves. She has 4 centuries and 17 fifties in women's ODIs.

