Crawl Movie Review - A fairly exciting thriller

hollywood

There's nothing surprising or new in Crawl but the Alexandre Aja's assured treatment sets up a course that horror/disaster movie fans should well appreciate

A still from Crawl trailer. Image courtesy: Youtube

Crawl

U/A: Action, Drama, Horror

Director: Alexandre Aja

Cast: Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper, Morfydd Clark

Rating:

Alexandre Aja's 'Crawl' might not seem like the most original film out there but it definitely is one that scores well on the thriller scale. It's a gamey monster movie that is set-up beautifully - with strongly invigorating tonal outlays surrounding a plausible set-up. It also scores quite high on tension and technique.

Haley Keller (Kaya Scodelario), a college-level ace swimmer practicing for Olympic Glory sets out in search of her divorced and troubled Dad Dave Keller (Barry Pepper), into the outskirts of Florida, just when the category 5 Hurricane is nearing its fury.

Check out the trailer here:

It's swamp territory(Everglades) and the gators have infested floodwaters that are fast covering every home top. Haley, having lived in the area when her parents were together is not afraid to search for her father in a rat-infested flooded basement, as she learned to keep her distance from the alligators. But the storm has destroyed the preventive enclosures and the gators have already started feasting on surviving human folk. The situation calls for desperate measures and Haley will not only have to keep herself away from danger but also make sure her injured father comes out of all this alive.

There's nothing surprising or new in Crawl but the Aja's assured treatment sets up a course that horror/disaster movie fans should well appreciate. Even though the tricks employed here are mere genre staples Aja ensures that the intensity sustains, gore/kills increment the fear factor, CGI remains realistic and the survival effort gathers up enough tension to outlive the storm raging outside. The rather economic runtime adds further potency to this thrilling engagement!

