Crazy, Stupid, Love actress Emma Stone pregnant with her first child

Actress Emma Stone is reportedly expecting her first child with husband Dave McCary.

A source confirmed the news with people.com. In photos obtained on Monday by the Daily Mail, Stone was seen walking in Los Angeles on December 30 with a friend. During the outing, her baby bump was visible.

Stone and the "Saturday Night Live" segment director married last year. Earlier, the couple had announced their engagement in December 2019.

Following their engagement, a source said: "She is professional in every way, very talented and focused on her work, and Dave respects that. He totally supports her and is unselfish in his desire for her success. Those are great qualities in a man for someone like Emma. She is impressed by his talent and respects him immensely."

"Two highly successful people in the entertainment business don't always give the other the space they need. But he encourages her, and she loves that," the source added.

