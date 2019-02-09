Cricket themed virtual-reality game fails to impress

things-to-do

A new cricket-themed virtual-reality game fails to score well with us, though it does come with fringe benefits

It is no secret that India loves cricket. Anything related to the sport is instant gold and that goes for video games as well. There are tons of mobile games catering just to the country's cricket-hungry audience. Amongst these apps is Sachin Saga VR, a game that gives you a virtual experience of playing cricket on a field, with both a first-person and a third-person view. The game, along with the kit, costs a measly Rs 1,499 and a comfortable VR headset and generic Bluetooth controller are included in the deal.

While this sounds great on paper, the reality is that the game is subpar at best. The default mode is third-person and in that mode, the game is almost unplayable because it is hard to judge when to hit the ball. That is compounded by the fact that there are no on-screen instructions and the controller is not motion sensitive, which means you bat with the joystick when the ball is near. The first-person view is a little easier to manage, but the game feels just as disconnected when you are playing it. There is no depth to Sachin Saga VR and no nuances that make the game play anything other than hitting the ball in the right direction. The best way to score is to just find a gap and hit it through there for a four or a six. Not to crap on an already crappy game, but the commentary is equally bad.

But at the end of the day, it is a cricket game and despite its flaws, people are still going to enjoy it. The product is priced well and you do get a comfortable non-proprietary VR headset and Bluetooth controller in the package. So, while the game might not be great, the package itself is well worth it. And if you don't have a VR headset and Bluetooth controller, this might be a good kit to buy (most of the score on this game is for the kit alone). You can play the huge variety of already available VR games once you get this kit.

