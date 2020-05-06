Cristiano Ronaldo donating money to help Portugal's lower league players

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo flew back to Italy on Monday after almost two months in Coronavirus lockdown in his native Madeira, Portugal, but he is continues to help with donations during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Lokomotiv Moscow's Portuguese player Joao Mario has told British tabloid, The Sun that Cristiano is donating money to lower league players in Portugal, who are financially hit due to the pandemic.

"It's a bad situation for everyone but in these kinds of situations, it's worse. They [Portugal's lower league players] really need our help. Cristiano presented us an initiative for us all to help especially those players that are struggling, that do not have professional contracts," said Joao.

Meanwhile, Manchester City star Bernardo Silva said, "Ronaldo suggested that Portugal players should donate 50 per cent of their Euro 2020 qualification bonus towards a players's fund in the Portugal Football Federation."

