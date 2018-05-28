Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale hint at Real Madrid exit?

Strikers Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo hint at exit moments after Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 for record third straight Champions League title



Real Madrid's Gareth Bale scores an acrobatic goal v Liverpool in the Champions League final at Kiev on Saturday

Gareth Bale won the Champions League for Real Madrid and then warned them: "Play me or lose me." Wales forward Bale came off the bench to score twice in Real's 3-1 win over Liverpool in the final in Kiev, the first a stunning bicycle kick barely two minutes after coming on. Given the chance to reflect on his heroics in an interview with BT Sport, Bale's first thought was: "I was very disappointed not to start the game. I felt I deserved it but the manager makes the decisions. what can you do? The best I've been doing is to come on and make an impact, and I did."

Speculation will surround two of Real's attacking stars in the coming days, with Cristiano Ronaldo also hinting at an exit after the game. The Portugal star, who has now won four Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles in nine years here, told bein Sport: "In the coming days there will be an answer about my future for the fans, who have always been by my side. It has been very nice playing for Real Madrid."



Real Madrid's Welsh forward Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League at Kiev on Saturday

While Ronaldo, 33, is one of the first names on coach Zinedine Zidane's team sheet, Bale has rarely been in the first-XI even after recovering from an early-season injury. "I need to be playing week in, week out and that hasn't happened this season," said Bale, 28. "I had a five or six-week injury at the start of the season and I've been fit ever since. I'll sit down with my agent and take it from there." Bale has frequently been linked with a return to the Premier League, with Man United, Chelsea and Tottenham all mentioned as possible destinations.

When asked if his opening goal — a stunning overhead kick — was his best ever, Bale said: "It has to be — Champions League final, no bigger stage. I'm happy with the win." Bale's second swerved through the hands of Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, who was also to blame for Karim Benzema's opener before Sadio Mane briefly drew the Reds level.



Real Madrid players take centrestage with the Champions League trophy after beating Liverpool 3-1 in Kiev, Ukraine on Saturday. Pics/AFP

