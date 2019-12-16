Cristiano Ronaldo is an ideal neighbour, says resident

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo has been called as an ideal neighbour by a resident living next to him in Turin as he never indulges in noisy parties. One of his neighbours, Elizabeth Borel, daughter of former Juventus star Felice Borel, said that the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star's property is mostly silent.

"A lot of silence, no parties. I've never seen cars pass by our private road," Elizabeth was quoted as saying by British tabloid, The Sun. "I often see him at the wheel of a Rolls-Royce. We see him pass every day, with tinted windows. But in the garage of his house he also has sports cars, like a Lotus.

He has a beautiful indoor pool and a small garden. and well taken care of with colourful flowers," she added.

