Cristiano Ronaldo looking for McDonald's girl, who fed him free burgers as a kid

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo recently revealed his humble background and how he and his friends begged for free burgers from McDonald's when they were 11. "We were hungry. We had a McDonald's next to the stadium and we knocked on the door and asked if they had any burgers," Ronaldo said in an interview with ITV host Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo said that he wanted to find a girl called 'Edna' and the two others and wished to invite them for dinner. "There was always Edna and two other girls. I never found them again. I asked people in Portugal, they closed the McDonalds, but if this interview can help find them, I would be happy. I want to invite them to come to have dinner with me because I want to give something back."

