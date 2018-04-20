Cristiano Ronaldo loves Argentina because of his girlfriend Georgina

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo says he is fond of the South American nation as his girlfriend was born there



Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez

Given the bitter professional rivalry between Argentina ace Lionel Messi and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo, one would expect them to dislike each other and their nations alike. So, it came as a surprise recently when Ronaldo revealed that he­ in fact, likes Argentina. Not because of Messi though, but because his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez was born in the South American country.

"People think I don't like Argentina, but I love it. My girlfriend is from this country. Many people don't know this, but although Georgina grew up in Spain, she was born in Buenos Aires," Ronaldo said to his 124 million followers via an Instagram video on Wednesday.

The Real Madrid striker began dating Georgina in 2016 after meeting her for the first time in the VIP area of a Dolce & Gabbana event. The couple have been going strong since and even welcomed a daughter, Alana Martina, together in November last year. Besides Alana, Ronaldo also has three kids, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, and twins Mateo and Eva Maria Dos Santos.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates