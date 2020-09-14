Cristiano Ronaldo splurges Rs 5.78 crore on Georgina's engagement ring!
Ronaldo was followed by England star Jordan Pickford in a list of the biggest spenders for engagement rings among footballers
Cristiano Ronaldo has topped the list of big spending footballers when he bought partner Georgina Rodriguez a super expensive engagement ring."
According to British tabloid, The Sun, Ronaldo spent a whopping GBP615,000 (approx Rs 5.78 crore) on a diamond ring.
In a report published by GamblingDeals, Ronaldo was followed by England star Jordan Pickford in a list of the biggest spenders for engagement rings among footballers. Pickford bought a ring costing GBP500,000 (approx Rs 4.70crore) for wife Megan Davison.
Chelsea great Ashley Cole's GBP275,000 ring (approx Rs 2.58crore) for ex-wife Cheryl was third on the list.
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe