Cristiano Ronaldo splurges Rs 5.78 crore on Georgina's engagement ring!

Updated: 14 September, 2020 09:12 IST | A correspondent |

Ronaldo was followed by England star Jordan Pickford in a list of the biggest spenders for engagement rings among footballers

Cristiano Ronaldo with partner Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo has topped the list of big spending footballers when he bought partner Georgina Rodriguez a super expensive engagement ring."

According to British tabloid, The Sun, Ronaldo spent a whopping GBP615,000 (approx Rs 5.78 crore) on a diamond ring.

In a report published by GamblingDeals, Ronaldo was followed by England star Jordan Pickford in a list of the biggest spenders for engagement rings among footballers. Pickford bought a ring costing GBP500,000 (approx Rs 4.70crore) for wife Megan Davison.

Chelsea great Ashley Cole's GBP275,000 ring (approx Rs 2.58crore) for ex-wife Cheryl was third on the list.

First Published: 14 September, 2020 09:02 IST

