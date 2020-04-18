Cristiano Ronaldo visits his first club Nacional

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo visited his boyhood club Nacional in Madeira recently and shared pictures of the experience on social media. Unlike other parts of the world, Portugal is not in complete lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, so Cristiano, who is currently at home in Madeira anyway, did not breach any regulations for this local trip.

Cristiano played for second-tier side Nacional as a junior (1995-1997) before moving to Sporting Lisbon. In one of the pictures (above) Cristiano, 34, posted to his 213 million Instagram followers, he is seen standing next to a trophy cabinet which includes photographs of himself during his younger days. "It's always good to come back home @CDNacional," he captioned his post. Nacional were quick to reply, saying: "You're always welcome in your home."

