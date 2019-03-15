Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to bite me, claims model Alexandra Mendez

football

Alexandra Mendez and Cristiano Ronaldo

Venezuelan model Alexandra Mendez has revealed that Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo secretly sent her Whatsapp messages saying he wanted to bite her on her backside. According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, Alexandra spoke about Ronaldo's private messages on Peruvian TV channel, ATV.

The Juventus star reportedly asked Alexandra for her number on Instagram. She has claimed that he then sent her selfies and had a bet with her that if he scored a goal in a match [which match has not been specified by the model], then he would want to bite her backside.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in fine form recently after scoring a hat trick against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, thereby overturning a 2-0 deficit that Juventus had after the first leg.

For his fans, Cristiano Ronaldo has ascertained himself as the best player in the world with the performance.

