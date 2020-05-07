Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina's latest photo sparks pregnancy rumours

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, 35, could be expecting his fifth child going by an indication from his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, 26, via social media.

On Monday, just before leaving for Turin, Italy from Madeira in Portugal where they spent nearly two months, Georgina hinted in a social media post that she was pregnant.

She Instagrammed this blurred picture (above) of herself chewing gum with the words 'baby girl' accompanied by a heart wrapped in a bow emoji.





Cristiano has four children, Cristiano Jr, nine, twins Eva and Mateo, two, born via a surrogate mother and Alana Martina, two, from Georgina. Cristiano and his family arrived in Italy, where he will now self-isolate for two weeks before resuming training with his club, Juventus.

