CSA Awards: AB de Villiers, Quinton De Kock and Faf du Plessis dazzle with wives

AB de Villiers with wife Danielle

A host of South African star cricketers walked in with their better halves at the Cricket South Africa (CSA) awards on Saturday night. Pacer Kagiso Rabada swept most of the awards, including the South African Cricketer of the Year prize. Batting legend AB de Villiers, who recently called time on his immaculate career, walked in with wife, Danielle. ABD won the T20 International Cricketer of the Year award.



South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis with wife Imari Visser

Kagiso Rabada, the world's number one Test bowler, was named South Africa's Cricketer of the Year. The award came at the end of a 12-month period during which Rabada, 23, was a consistent match-winner -- and subject of disciplinary hearings. It was Rabada's second Cricketer of the Year award. He also won in 2016. He joined Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, Makhaya Ntini and AB de Villiers as two-time winners. Rabada collected a total of six awards, including Test cricketer of the year, one-day international player of the year and players' player of the year.



Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock with wife Sasha Hurly

