Updated: Apr 17, 2019, 22:43 IST | The Guide Team

A conservationist will lead a tour of a city museum

Mumbai: CSMVS to host first ever guided tour of its space

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sanghralaya (CSMVS) will host the first-ever guided tour of its space and precincts led by eminent conservation architect Vikas Dilawari, who is also involved in the conservation of the museum, a Grade 1 building in the UNESCO World Heritage Precinct. Later in the evening, a panel discussion will be held on The Craft of Architecture.

Vikas Dilawari

Pop quiz

1) Originally called the Church of St John the Evangelist, its steeple was used as a landmark for ships entering Bombay harbour. Name this church.
2) Inside which building in Fort can you spot a splendid stained glass design of the 12 zodiac signs?
3) From which famous landmark did the last British troops leave India after Independence, in 1948?

Answers:

1) Afghan Church;
2) Convocation Hall inside University Library;
3) Gateway of India

ON Today, 11 am (guided tour); 6.15 pm (panel discussion)
AT Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda.
CALL 22844484
FREE

