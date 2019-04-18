Mumbai: CSMVS to host first ever guided tour of its space

things-to-do

A conservationist will lead a tour of a city museum

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sanghralaya (CSMVS) will host the first-ever guided tour of its space and precincts led by eminent conservation architect Vikas Dilawari, who is also involved in the conservation of the museum, a Grade 1 building in the UNESCO World Heritage Precinct. Later in the evening, a panel discussion will be held on The Craft of Architecture.



Vikas Dilawari

Pop quiz

1) Originally called the Church of St John the Evangelist, its steeple was used as a landmark for ships entering Bombay harbour. Name this church.

2) Inside which building in Fort can you spot a splendid stained glass design of the 12 zodiac signs?

3) From which famous landmark did the last British troops leave India after Independence, in 1948?

Answers:

1) Afghan Church;

2) Convocation Hall inside University Library;

3) Gateway of India

ON Today, 11 am (guided tour); 6.15 pm (panel discussion)

AT Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda.

CALL 22844484

FREE

