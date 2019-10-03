CTRL+ ALT + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week
This workshop with expert RatÂish Rao will give you tips on breathing techniques, exercises to relax muscles, how to work on hip-joint recovery and a segment focusing on your shoulder blades and joint for daily practice
Self: Take it slow
If you're a fitness nut, you know that winding down after a session is as essential as the workout itself. This workshop with expert Ratish Rao will give you tips on breathing techniques, exercises to relax muscles, how to work on hip-joint recovery and a segment focusing on your shoulder blades and joint for daily practice.
On October 5, 7am to 9 am
At Decathlon Sports India, first floor, Atria Mall, Dr
Annie Besant Road, Lotus Colony, Worli.
Call 9513746218
Learn: Pet chat, anyone?
When words fail you, especially when you are communicating with your pet, telepathic communication comes handy. You will be taught how to communicate without using words or actions at this two-day workshop that will help you gauge your pet's emotions and behaviour.
On October 5, 10 am to October 6, 6 pm
At Tangerine Arts Studio, 9, Nargis Dutt Road, Pali Hill.
Call 9867369960
Cost Rs 9,000
