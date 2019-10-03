MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

CTRL+ ALT + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Updated: Oct 03, 2019, 09:14 IST | The Guide Team

This workshop with expert RatÂ­ish Rao will give you tips on breathing techniques, exercises to relax muscles, how to work on hip-joint recovery and a segment focusing on your shoulder blades and joint for daily practice

Self: Take it slow

If you're a fitness nut, you know that winding down after a session is as essential as the workout itself. This workshop with expert Ra­t­ish Rao will give you tips on breathing techniques, ex­ercises to relax muscles, how to work on hip-joint recovery and a segment focusing on your shoulder blades and joint for daily practice.

On October 5, 7am to 9 am
At Decathlon Sports India, first floor, Atria Mall, Dr
Annie Besant Road, Lotus Colony, Worli.
Call 9513746218

Learn: Pet chat, anyone?

Learn: Pet chat, anyone?

When words fail you, es­pe­­cially when you are com­municating with your pet, telepathic communication comes handy. You will be taught how to communicate without using words or actions at this two-day workshop that will help you gauge your pet's emotions and behaviour.
On October 5, 10 am to October 6, 6 pm
At Tangerine Arts Studio, 9, Nargis Dutt Road, Pali Hill.
Call 9867369960
Cost Rs 9,000

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

mumbai guide

Indulge in gold dusted delicacies this festive season!

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK