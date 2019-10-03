CTRL+ ALT + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Self: Take it slow

If you're a fitness nut, you know that winding down after a session is as essential as the workout itself. This workshop with expert Ra­t­ish Rao will give you tips on breathing techniques, ex­ercises to relax muscles, how to work on hip-joint recovery and a segment focusing on your shoulder blades and joint for daily practice.

On October 5, 7am to 9 am

At Decathlon Sports India, first floor, Atria Mall, Dr

Annie Besant Road, Lotus Colony, Worli.

Call 9513746218

Learn: Pet chat, anyone?

When words fail you, es­pe­­cially when you are com­municating with your pet, telepathic communication comes handy. You will be taught how to communicate without using words or actions at this two-day workshop that will help you gauge your pet's emotions and behaviour.

On October 5, 10 am to October 6, 6 pm

At Tangerine Arts Studio, 9, Nargis Dutt Road, Pali Hill.

Call 9867369960

Cost Rs 9,000

