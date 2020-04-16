Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Learn to cope

Having trouble coping with isolation? This session titled Shamah, will equip you with integrated body and mind practices, including yoga and counselling, to deal with the anxiety that comes with a period like this.

On April 18, 6 pm onwards

Log on to insider.in

