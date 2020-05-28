Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

The right way to control emotions

If you're feeling down at the moment, attend an emotion regulation workshop where an expert will teach you how to align what you feel with the way you want to feel. You will learn tricks like psychological distancing and building mental toughness.

On May 30, 5 pm

LOG on to townscript.com

Cost Rs 350

Going green

Eating your greens is an essential part of maintaining a balanced diet, which helps keep our overall physiological health in shape. But the lockdown has led to a scarcity of some ingredients. So, join a session where an expert will discuss supplements.

On May 29, 4 pm

Log on to Herbalhills on Facebook

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news