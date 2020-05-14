Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Reiki in the profits

Make use of the Japanese practice of reiki that helps relax your body, encourages physical and mental well-being, and boosts the immune system.

On Daily, 10 am to 6 pm

Log on to guruskoolz.com

Cost Rs 50

Be flexible

If sitting around at home is making your muscles stiff, attend an online yoga course that promises to improve your flexibility. Rupa Dhali, the instructor, was all of six years old when she started practising asanas, and is an expert in different styles such as artistic yoga and acro yoga.

On May 16, 4 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 499

Heal from within

The lockdown has led to various anxieties in people who are worried about their jobs, suffering from loneliness or ill health, or stuck in abusive relationships. Sign up for a counselling session aimed at integrating the mind, body and spirit to alleviate stress during these uncertain times.

On May 14 to 16, 8 am to 8 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 1,000

