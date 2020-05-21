Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

There might be a number of reasons why people are stressed out right now, and meditation is one way of dealing with them. There are different techniques that one can adopt to tackle specific problems, and expert Bhumika Jigar Gala will now take participants through some of these at an online session.

On May 23, 4 pm onwards

Log on to The Amethyst Meraki on Facebook

