Dakota Johnson not pregnant with Chris Martin's baby

Dakota Johnson featured on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she addressed the speculation of her being pregnant with her rumored boyfriend Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson has put all the baby rumors to rest for good. All she is pregnant with right now is good ideas. The Fifty Shades actress on Thursday featured on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she addressed the speculation of her being pregnant with her rumored boyfriend Chris Martin.

When prompted to talk about the rumors, Dakota told Ellen that she is pregnant with ideas, not a baby. "That is a mighty tight outfit for someone who's pregnant", Ellen asked. To which Dakota replied by saying, "The only thing I'm pregnant with is a lot of really good ideas 'but not any babies.'"

The pregnancy speculation began on Monday, after TMZ released a video that was presumed to be a gender-reveal party. In the video, blue and pink balloons can be seen flying over the Coldplay front man's home.

Talking about the video, the How to Be Single actor said, "Well, it was my birthday and there happened to be balloons that were pink and blue, and so then I was pregnant. I didn't know that the balloons were going to be released, they were just in an arch, but I guess that actually happened' one of the ends just got let go."

Johnson also revealed that a lot of people ended up congratulating her after the news got out.

The actor is currently on a press tour for her upcoming film 'Bad Times at The El Royale', which also stars Chris Hemsworth. She will also be seen in Luca Guadagnino's 'Suspiria', which is scheduled to hit the theaters on November 2.

