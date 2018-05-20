Dance like no one's watching at this free-form workout in Mumbai

As the lights go off, shake a leg the way you want, without worrying about being judged

At the heart of No Lights No Lycra (NLNL) is the belief that everyone can dance. This free-form workout in the dark was thought up by Australian dance students Alice Glenn and Heidi Barrett in 2009 in Melbourne as a means to truly let go and express oneself.Creative freelancer and the woman behind the Mumbai chapter, Yooti Bhansali, says, "You can dance like nobody's watching, because nobody can see you and also, they're busy enjoying their new-found freedom. From a small room full of nutty dancers in Melbourne, this community has spread to major cities in Australia, London, Hong Kong, Beijing, New York, and is now Mumbai."

Bhansali heard about NLNL from an Australian friend. Is Mumbai ready for such a thing, we ask. "We've seen music gigs in art galleries, movies in bars and quizzes in microbreweries. So, getting people in a dark room to dance doesn't seem much of a stretch," she says Bhansali has got several queries from people across age groups, who are excited about the prospect of a physical activity that's fun. "It's not a party. It's a place where you dance freely. Of course, you could just dance in the dark in the privacy of your home, but let's be honest — would that be as much fun?"

When: 8am, May 23

Where: The Bandra Base, Baitush Saraf Bldg, TPS III, 29th Off Waterfield Rd, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 399, cash only. Get a friend for free

