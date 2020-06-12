Search

Dance on pointe

Updated: Jun 12, 2020, 09:48 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Learn contemporary ballet at a virtual class with Adrienn Izsepi.

Sign up

Learn contemporary ballet at a virtual class with Adrienn Izsépi, a Hungarian choreographer and dancer who will also lay emphasis on the foundational techniques of the dance form.

On June 13 to July 4, 5 pm to 6.30 pm
Log on to allevents.in
Cost Rs 1,300

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK