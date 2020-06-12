Dance on pointe
Learn contemporary ballet at a virtual class with Adrienn Izsepi.
Sign up
Learn contemporary ballet at a virtual class with Adrienn Izsépi, a Hungarian choreographer and dancer who will also lay emphasis on the foundational techniques of the dance form.
On June 13 to July 4, 5 pm to 6.30 pm
Log on to allevents.in
Cost Rs 1,300
