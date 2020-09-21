Daniel Levy hits Emmys hattrick, wins award for supporting actor in comedy series for Schitt's Creek

ABC shows Canadian actor Eugene Levy been greeted by his son actor/director/writer Daniel Levy after they and the show Schitt's Creek won trophies during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held virtually. Photo by - AFP PHOTO / American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. / ABC

Hitting a hattrick, Canadian actor-director Daniel Levy won the Emmy Award in the category of 'Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series' for his role of David Rose in the hit sitcom 'Schitt's Creek.'

Levy also won the Emmy this year for directing and writing the Canadian television show.

"This has been the greatest experience of my life," he said as he accepted the award at the socially-distant award ceremony held on Sunday evening (local time).

Other contenders in the category whom Levy left trailing behind are Mahershala Ali for Hulu's 'Ramy,' Alan Arkin for 'The Kominsky Method,' Andre Braugher for detective comedy 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' Sterling K Brown and Tony Shalhoub for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' William Jackson Harper for 'The Good Place,' and Kenan Thompson for 'Saturday Night Live.'

Schitt's Creek is created by Dan and Eugene Levy. The series follows the trials and tribulations of the formerly wealthy Rose family when they are forced to relocate to Schitt's Creek, a small town they once purchased as a joke.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were originally slated to be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided that the ceremony will be held virtually from the actors' homes across the US.

American television host Jimmy Kimmel is hosting this year's Emmys. The award show was preceded by the 72nd Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards and it was held from September 14-19.

The nominations for this year's Emmys were announced on July 28 and it was led by HBO's mini-series 'Watchmen' after having 26 nominations to its name.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever