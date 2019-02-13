Daniel Radcliffe is sure JK Rowling's Harry Potter series will be adapted in future

hollywood

Daniel Radcliffe has predicted that there will be future adaptations of JK Rowlings famous Harry Potter book series

Daniel Radcliffe has predicted that there will be future adaptations of JK Rowlings famous Harry Potter book series. The 29-year-old actor, who was catapulted to fame after playing the title character in the film series based on Rowling's books, told IGN in an interview that he is certain someone else will definitely play the role in the future.

"I'm sure there will be some other version of it; I know I'm not the last Harry Potter I'm gonna see in my lifetime - we've already got a few more," he said while referring to the "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" play.

"It will be interesting to see how long those films stay... It feels like there's a sacredness around them at the moment, but that'll go, the shine will wear off at some point. It'll be interesting if they reboot them and just do the films again or do a series; I'm fascinated to watch," he added.

The actor was promoting his new TBS comedy series "Miracle Workers", where he is playing the lead.

