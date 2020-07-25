Playboy model Daniella Chavez: Cristiano Ronaldo loved me, but the idea was not to show it

Playboy model Daniella Chavez has revealed that she had sex with Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in 2015. According to a British tabloid, The Sun, Cristiano was in a relationship with Irina Shayk then. Daniella claimed that she liked his chiselled body and it was her dream to get physical with the Juventus star.

"Cristiano was very shy at first, but when he built up his confidence [he] was quite a man, though still a bit fearful. He loved me, but the idea was not to show it. I just wanted to fulfil a dream and have sex with him. I love his body. He liked my face, my breasts and had never slept with a Playmate," said Daniella, who hails from Chile.

Daniella's football connection is not just restricted to Cristiano. The model, who has 13 million Instagram followers, recently bought a third division Chilean football club, Rancagua Sur Sports Club, and hopes the side can play in the professional league.

"Soon they will go up to the professional league. One more challenge, but a nice challenge because it is a part of my city. We will give it our all," she added.

