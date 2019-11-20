Darbar: Shamata Anchan to unite with Superstar Rajinikanth

After featuring in Ashutosh Gowariker's telenovela, Everest (2014) and the soap Bin Kuch Kahe (2017), Shamata Anchan has now bagged a role in AR Murugadoss's Tamil thriller, Darbar, starring Rajinikanth. On day one of the shoot, she shot with the South icon. Sensing Anchan was anxious about rendering the dialogues in Tamil, Thalaiva put her at ease by asking her about working with Gowariker. He also taught her how to improvise. "I got to see him make his trademark moves," she gushes.

Akin to any Rajinikanth film, Darbar too happens to be one of the most anticipated offerings from the Superstar. It's all set to release on the occasion of Pongal 2020, January 15. And the actress even took to her Instagram account to share the news and as expected, she couldn't keep calm.

Sharing an article written by Midday, she wrote- Can't wait for you all to see me on the big screen soon. Take a look right here:

Darbar will surely set the cash registers ringing in the Southern markets, as far as the North is concerned, it will have to clash at the ticket windows with two major films- The Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, both slated to release on January 10. Who will emerge victorious at the box-office in this massive clash?

