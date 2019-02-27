Dark Phoenix new poster has comic book references

hollywood

Dark Phoenix poster. Picture Courtesy/Sophie Turner

Washington D.C: The 'X-Men' films by Fox have always had a strained relationship with the comic book canon throughout the two decades they been in existence. However, the new poster for 'Dark Phoenix' has a few elements for long time X-Men fans.

In teasing the debut of a new trailer for the latest and final Fox 'X-Men' installment, the new poster for 'Dark Phoenix' has been revealed, showing not only Sophie Turner's Jean Grey in both 'regular' and 'powered by a cosmic entity' flavours, but also targeting readers of the early 2000s New X-Men comic book run by Grant Morrison, Frank Quitely et al, where Jean's new X-Men costume originated, revealed The Hollywood Reporter.

View this post on Instagram The new #DarkPhoenix poster has arrived. Trailer tomorrow night! A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) onFeb 26, 2019 at 1:00pm PST

Die-hard fans of the franchise will notice that Turner's Phoenix outfit echoes the Phoenix costume worn by Famke Janssen in 2006's 'X-Men: The Last Stand.' Notably, it is similar to the costume worn by Magneto in the climax of the Morrison New X-Men comics, as illustrated by Phil Jimenez.

Furthermore, hidden at the bottom of the image is a small figure in a raincoat, which turns out to be the first official look at Jessica Chastain's mystery character in the film. In the caption to his post promoting the poster on Instagram, director Simon Kinberg wrote, 'Fire and life incarnate. Now and forever'¦ Phoenix!ÂÂ

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he was paraphrasing the speech Jean Grey delivered when she first became Phoenix in 1976's Uncanny X-Men No. 101: Hear me, X-Men! No longer am I the woman you knew! I am fire! And life incarnate! Now and forever¦ I am Phoenix! This is actually a double reference. Jean Grey says the speech a second time, when she transforms from Phoenix to the malevolent Dark Phoenix and abandons her attachment to her loved ones, and her humanity, in the process.

