Darryl's strike wins it for Podar International

football

The striker controlled the ball well as he advanced deep before shooting past Ryan International goalkeeper Zatakia Aarav to put his team in the lead

Podar's Darryl Fernando (in blue) scores the winner against Ryan International during the U-16 Div IV tie yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Darryl Fernando's goal in the second half helped Podar International CBSE (Powai) snatch a narrow 1-0 win over Ryan International ICSE (Malad) in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA)-organised boys' U-16 Div IV inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday.

Ryan International began aggressively, but they were not able to transform their dominance into goals. However, after switching sides, Podar International players showed greater urgency and did more of the attacking. Mid-way through the second session, Podar captain Ishaan Kothari's measured forward pass put Darryl in the clear. The striker controlled the ball well as he advanced deep before shooting past Ryan International goalkeeper Zatakia Aarav to put his team in the lead.

The Powai side managed to hang on to their lead till the end of the match. In other matches, Swami Vivekanand (Borivli) romped to a 6-0 win against Orchid International (Kurla), while Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) outplayed Sheth Virchand (Ghatkopar) 5-0. Earlier in the day, Bhaktivedanta School (Andheri) managed to get the better of Dr S Radhakrishna School (Malad) by a narrow 3-2 margin. Meanwhile, St Theresa (Bandra) and GD Somani (Cuffe Parade) shared honours as they played out a goalless draw.

Results:

Boys U-16 Div IV: Bhaktivedanta School, Andheri 3 (Krishnashao Bhatia 2, Meher Kapoor) beat Dr S Radhakrishna School, Malad 2 (Hastansh Pandit 2). Arya Vidya Mandir, Bandra 5 (Rayirth Bhandari 2, Samarth Chirania 2, Praneet Khairnar) beat Sheth Virchand, Ghatkopar 0. Swami Vivekanand, Borivali 6 (Neel Surve 2, Tejas Koukar, Harsh Korlekar, Ronak Rajput, Moksh Sonawane) beat Orchid International, Kurla 0. St Pius X 'B', Mulund walkover Rajhans, Andheri. St Theresa, Bandra 0 drew with GD Somani, Cuffe Parade 0.

