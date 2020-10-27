Seize the clay

Mumbai may be India's financial capital, but it also has played a key role in inspiring India's F&B landscape. From street food to fine dining experiences, the city's varied food experiences have been the ideal setting for food artists like Darshana Golecha to use one's imagination and create realistic miniatures from clay.

From a piping hot bowl of instant noodles to freshly steamed dim sums in a bamboo basket or even a traditional platter of South Indian breakfast, replete with extra coconut chutney and sambar on the side, the Andheri-based artist swears by Mumbai Ka Khaana and channels her love for it through art sessions.

Golecha, whose tryst with art and craft began at the age of 10, has trained close to 100 children and adults in miniature clay food crafting on the online platform, WoFactors throughout the lockdown.

Armed with Thai clay and oil paints, her latest session will teach participants to create realistic and visually-appealing foods and execute three different types including a street food dish, a packaged item and a full traditional platter.



Darshana Golecha

"I have been creating clay miniatures for nearly six years now. But it wasn't until a year ago that I dabbled into food miniatures. The craft requires intricate moulding and fashioning of clay, knowledge of textures and colour palettes to nail any piece. It is therapeutic in many ways and can serve to be a wonderful activity for those looking for some me-time in the lockdown," shares Golecha.

On October 31, 3 pm to 6 pm

Log on to wofactors.com

Cost Rs 650 plus taxes

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news